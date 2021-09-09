2021 QC Marathon offers last chance to cross old I-74 Bridge by foot

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s become a longtime tradition on the fourth weekend in September. Joe Moreno, Race Director of Quad Cities Marathon, is the guest on Paula Sands Live to highlight what’s unique about the 2021 road race after being all-virtual last year due to COVID-19.

The running will be on Sunday, September 26, and will include something special--even those that run the 5K--and that’s a chance to run over the old I-74 Bridge. Traditionally, the 5K route did not go over the bridge, but this year it will. And the almost-gone iconic structure is prominently depicted in the 2021 race logo on the marathon t-shirt, commemorative poster, and beautiful participant medal.

There are a total of seven races that make up “marathon” weekend in the QCA: the marathon, a marathon relay, half-marathon, 5K, 1-Mile walk/run, Pump ‘N Run, and a Kids Micro Marathon. There is something for everyone at any fitness level. Go the the www.qcmarathon.org for FAQs or to sign-up.

The weekend also features the Rudy’s 1 Mile Run & Walk for Prostate Cancer on Saturday, September 25. The QC Marathon forged a path to raise awareness of prostate cancer years ago.

Registering by September 9th contains many advantages: saving money on the entry fee, guaranteeing your name in the commemorative poster, having your name printed on the race bib, and to have the packet mailed to your home.

Quad Cities Marathon (website) / FACEBOOK PAGE

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.