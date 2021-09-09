Advertisement

Abingdon-Avon School District board reverses course, votes to comply with Illinois mask mandate

By Spencer Maki
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Abingdon-Avon CUSD #276 will begin enforcing a mask mandate for staff and students on Monday, Sept. 13.

The school board voted 6-1 Wednesday night to require masks, in compliance with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s PreK-12 mask mandate.

In August, the board voted 6-0 to make masks optional. That decision resulted in the Illinois State Board of Education lowering the district’s recognition status to on-probation. The lowered status left the district with an opportunity to create a corrective plan or risk losing recognition, which would have also resulted in loss of funding and ability to participate in Illinois High School Association (IHSA) or Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) sports.

The board also voted 6-1 in favor of allowing staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo weekly testing. Gov. Pritzker announced this requirement in August. Teachers were required to have at least one dose of the vaccine by Sept. 5.

Additionally, the board passed contact tracing and quarantine protocols, which includes assistance from the Knox County Health Dept.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeMarco Darrelle Gray Jr., 27, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree murder and...
Overnight arrest in connection to Davenport homicide
Police lights.
2 killed in Henry County, Illinois crash identified
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC)
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island fire early Tuesday
Police lights.
Body of missing man recovered from Mississippi River identified
Emily A. Kay
Woman charged with battery of ex-husband, deputy

Latest News

A large police presence has blocked off High Street in Davenport.
DEVELOPING: Large police presence on High Street in Davenport
Kimberly and Jersey
Two-car crash at intersection of Jersey Ridge Road and Kimberly Road in Davenport
Rock Island County Health Department sign
Rock Island County reports 1 death, 176 new COVID-19 cases
Geneseo Fire Department to honor 9/11 with stair climb
Geneseo Fire Department to honor 9/11 victims with stair climb