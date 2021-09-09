Abingdon-Avon School District board reverses course, votes to comply with Illinois mask mandate

ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Abingdon-Avon CUSD #276 will begin enforcing a mask mandate for staff and students on Monday, Sept. 13.

The school board voted 6-1 Wednesday night to require masks, in compliance with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s PreK-12 mask mandate .

In August, the board voted 6-0 to make masks optional. That decision resulted in the Illinois State Board of Education lowering the district’s recognition status to on-probation. The lowered status left the district with an opportunity to create a corrective plan or risk losing recognition, which would have also resulted in loss of funding and ability to participate in Illinois High School Association (IHSA) or Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) sports.

The board also voted 6-1 in favor of allowing staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo weekly testing. Gov. Pritzker announced this requirement in August . Teachers were required to have at least one dose of the vaccine by Sept. 5.

Additionally, the board passed contact tracing and quarantine protocols, which includes assistance from the Knox County Health Dept.

