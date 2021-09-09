Ascentra Credit Union in Davenport robbed Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ascentra Credit Union, 1800 Brady Street, was robbed Thursday afternoon, the credit union said in a media release.

“The situation was effectively handled, and everyone is safe,” the credit union said in the release. “The incident is under investigation and more information will be forthcoming from local authorities.”

The branch will remain closed the remainder of the day and will resume normal business hours Friday, according to the release.

TV6 has reached out to Davenport police for more information.

