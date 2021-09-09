Bettendorf crossing guard struck by SUV suffers ‘significant’ injuries

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A crossing guard suffered “significant” injuries after being struck by an SUV Thursday morning, police said.

Police say it happened around 7:54 a.m. at 18th Street and Lincoln Road near Mark Twain Elementary School.

Police say a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving east on Lincoln Road through the intersection when the crash occurred.

The crossing guard, who has worked in the area of Mark Twain for more than 25 years, was transported to Genesis Medical Center East with significant injuries, according to police.

The driver of the SUV, an 18-year-old Bettendorf man, was not injured, according to police.

This crash remains under investigation by the Bettendorf Police Department. Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Sgt. Andrew Champion at 563-344-4471.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.