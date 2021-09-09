Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley homecoming parades held Thursday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley high schools will hold their annual homecoming parades at 6 p.m. Thursday.

This is a unique situation where both schools have their homecoming events on the same day, according to a media release.

For the Bettendorf High School parade, significant traffic impacts will occur between Middle Park/Splash Landing and Bettendorf High School.

Starting shortly before 6 p.m., the following road closures will take place.

23rd Street between Splash Landing and Middle Road

The intersection of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive/23rd Street

Spruce Hills Drive between 18th Street and Middle Road

18th Street between Spruce Hills Drive and Bettendorf High School

For the Pleasant Valley High School parade, Belmont Road will be closed between the entrance to Scott Community College and the entrance to the high school. This closure will occur from about 5:50 to 6:30 p.m.

Motorists will have no access to these roadways while the parades are being held.

City officials ask you to plan ahead and use alternate routes Thursday night.

Pleasant Valley High School parade route. (KWQC/City of Bettendorf)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.