‘Breaking the Silence’ Suicide Awareness Walk is Saturday in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -’Speak Out Against Suicide’ was a group developed to eliminate the stigma of suicide and depression. The mission of the organization is to increase the awareness and create a safe environment in which community members know they are not alone and can feel free to ask for help.

Shawn Marie Hickey-Felts is the PSL guest to talk about all the details surrounding the event which, this year, will also include honoring first responders because it is the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The nature of their work also requires them to deal with the tragic aftermath of suicides and suicide attempts.

The group’s 9th annual ‘Breaking The Silence’ Suicide Awareness Walk is Saturday, September 11, at Riverfront Bandshell from 12 noon-6:30 p.m. In person registration will start at 12 p.m. The 1.5 mile memory walk begins at 2 p.m.

There will be a full day of festivities including food trucks, crafting vendors, a butterfly and bubble release, music performances, and more. Registration is open to families and individuals. Participants get a t-shirt that have an empty space in which a name can be written in (as a way to honor a loved one). Same day registration does not guarantee t-shirt availability due to demand.

SPEAK OUT AGAINST SUICIDE (group FACEBOOK PAGE) / REGISTER ONLINE HERE.

