Bucket list trip to NYC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of our TV6 co-workers and her mother had an exciting opportunity to pursue a personal bucket list over Labor Day weekend in New York City. PSL Content Producer, Claire Crippen and her mom, Tammy Crippen, sit down with Paula to share their experience.

Tammy Crippen, a Sherrard High School English teacher (for 30 years!), reveals that one of the assignments that is part of her annual curriculum is writing a “Bucket List”. This year, Crippen decided to share her bucket list with her classroom. On that list was the TODAY show, seeing Hoda and Keith Urban, going to Central Park and visiting the 9/11 Memorial. And she wanted to share the entire experience by bringing along her daughter, Claire (who works as a producer behind-the-scenes for PSL).

The next day, a student told Tammy that their mother had seen a TODAY show promo where a viewer can fill out an application for a chance to win a FAN PASS to do what basically described Crippen’s bucket-list! The teacher decided to give it a shot by submitting an application essay. A couple of days later, she got a phone call which led to a whirlwind weekend in New York City.

Watch the interview to hear the whole story and see photos and videos capturing all the highlights. It’s an encouraging example of how it is truly possible to pursue life goals on short-term or long-term bucket lists.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.