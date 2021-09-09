Chilly this morning, but summer time heat & humidity return for the weekend

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Grab the jacket this morning as temps are in the 50s and may dip into the 40s before the sun comes up. Today will be another day filled with sunshine, but winds won’t be quite as gusty. Highs will run the 70s and 80s. SW winds will return on Friday setting the stage for summer iem heat and humidity to return for the weekend. We will be in the 80s on Friday with comfy humidity, but by Saturday we will be near 90º and feeling like the mid 90s. There will be a minor chance for rain on Sunday, but better chances look to arrive sometime Tuesday/Wednesday next week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 78º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 53º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 82º.

