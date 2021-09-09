Advertisement

Chilly this morning, but summer time heat & humidity return for the weekend

Crisp mornings ahead
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Grab the jacket this morning as temps are in the 50s and may dip into the 40s before the sun comes up.  Today will be another day filled with sunshine, but winds won’t be quite as gusty.  Highs will run the 70s and 80s.  SW winds will return on Friday setting the stage for summer iem heat and humidity to return for the weekend.  We will be in the 80s on Friday with comfy humidity, but by Saturday we will be near 90º and feeling like the mid 90s.  There will be a minor chance for rain on Sunday, but better chances look to arrive sometime Tuesday/Wednesday next week.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 78º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 53º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 82º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Police lights.
Body of missing man recovered from Mississippi River identified
Girl seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving vehicle at Davenport West High School
Emily A. Kay
Woman charged with battery of ex-husband, deputy
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC)
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island fire early Tuesday
A large police presence has blocked off High Street in Davenport.
DEVELOPING: Large police presence on High Street in Davenport

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - A chilly night followed by a very nice Thursday!
Mild Sunshine Thursday, Warming Into The Weekend
First Alert Forecast - A chilly night followed by a very nice Thursday!
First Alert Forecast - A chilly night followed by a very nice Thursday!
Summer returns this weekend
Sunny & breezy today
First Alert Forecast - Some SPECTACULAR weather the next few days!
Cooler, pleasant days ahead