Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Large police presence on High Street in Davenport

A large police presence has blocked off High Street in Davenport.
A large police presence has blocked off High Street in Davenport.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a large police presence on High Street and Tremont Avenue in Davenport.

TV6 crew on the scene say police, fire department, and emergency services are all on the scene. Our crew also says police are searching the ground.

High Street is blocked off to traffic at this time.

This is a developing story, TV6 will continue to update you both on-air and online as we know more.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeMarco Darrelle Gray Jr., 27, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree murder and...
Overnight arrest in connection to Davenport homicide
Police lights.
2 killed in Henry County, Illinois crash identified
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC)
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island fire early Tuesday
Emily A. Kay
Woman charged with battery of ex-husband, deputy
Justin Chambers
Missing Davenport man’s remains identified, family says

Latest News

Kimberly and Jersey
Two-car crash at intersection of Jersey Ridge Road and Kimberly Road in Davenport
Rock Island County Health Department sign
Rock Island County reports 1 death, 176 new COVID-19 cases
Geneseo Fire Department to honor 9/11 with stair climb
Geneseo Fire Department to honor 9/11 victims with stair climb
Geneseo Fire Department to honor 9/11 with stair climb
Geneseo Fire Department to honor 9/11 with stair climb