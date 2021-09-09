Events across the Quad Cities will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

(KWQC) - Communities across the Quad Cities area are holding remembrance ceremonies and events Friday and Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Rock Island Arsenal

The Rock Island Arsenal will host a flag walk at 6:30 a.m. Friday, with marchers assembling at 6 a.m. at Memorial Field.

During the flag walk, marchers will carry American flags on a 2.5-mile course that will end at the 9/11 Memorial across from Memorial Field. The flags, which represent the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, will then be placed in a field adjacent to the 9/11 Memorial.

At 10:30 a.m. Friday, a remembrance ceremony will be held at the 9/11 Memorial. The ceremony will honor both those who died in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago and those who have given their lives since in military service.

Retired Sgt. Maj. Steven D. Blake, who served as the command sergeant major for the U.S. Army Sustainment Command on RIA from 2008 to 2012, will be the guest speaker at the ceremony.

The ceremony will be streamed live via the RIA Garrison Facebook page.

Geneseo

The Geneseo Fire Department will honor those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a remembrance stair climb on Saturday.

The 9/11 stair climb will be held at Geneseo High School football field, 700 N. State St. Registration starts at 7 a.m. Participants can climb stairs or walk the track anytime between 8:15 and 11 a.m.

All money raised from the event will go to families who lost loved ones in the terrorist attacks.

Silvis

The City of Silvis will hold a remembrance ceremony at 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Silvis Fire Station, 2010 10th St., to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on our nation and to honor the victims, their families, and the first responders.

The event will include a bell ceremony and a wreath presentation to pay tribute to the fallen firefighters, police officers, and first responders that died serving their country and to honor those that continue to serve today.

Clinton

A commemorative service will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Freedom Trees site at the corner of Millcreek Parkway and Main Avenue.

The event will be hosted by Clinton Trees Forever, Clinton Police and Fire Departments, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, and the City of Clinton.

Chuck Wehrli, retired Fire Captain from Naperville, Illinois, will provide the keynote address.

A traditional bell ceremony will be conducted by the Clinton Fire Department Honor Guard in memory of those who lost their lives. The local AMVETS Post will perform a 21-gun salute and Bill Hall will play Taps.

The event is free. Parking is available at Eagle Heights Elementary School, 1350 Main Avenue, with a shuttle provided by the Clinton MTA. Event seating is limited so feel free to bring a lawn chair.

LeClaire

At 5 p.m. Saturday, the LeClaire Fire Department will be placing its World Trade Center beam in its permanent location on the 9/11 memorial at the fire department, 201 N. 15th St.

The event is open to the public.

The fire department and other escorting first responder agencies will also be touring Scott County with the beam before it is placed at the memorial site.

The public is specifically asked to not attempt to take part in the first responders’ procession, which will take place during the day on Saturday.

Here is the schedule for local fire department visits Saturday:

10:15-10:20: Princeton FD

10:35-10:40: McCausland FD

11-11:10: MEDIC Ambulance Eldridge

11:20-11:25: Eldridge FD

11:35-11:40: Long Grove FD

11:55-12: Donahue FD

12:15-12:20: Maysville FD

12:35-12:40: Dixon FD

1-1:05: New Liberty FD

1:25-1:30: Durant FD

1:45-1:50: Walcott FD

2:05-2:30: Blue Grass PSB (20 Minute Break)

2:40-2:45: Buffalo FD

3-3:05: Davenport FD

3:25-3:30: Bettendorf FD

3:45-3:50: Riverdale FD

4:15-4:20: Arrive back at LeClaire FD for the beam placement and dedication

The fire department will provide running status updates throughout the day on its Facebook page.

Muscatine

The Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine Police Department, and the city officials will hold a moment of silence at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Muscatine Firefighters Memorial on the corner of Fifth and Cedar streets.

A memorial stair climb will be conducted at the Merrill Hotel & Conference Center, 119 W. Mississippi Drive, at 9 a.m.

Several members of the fire department will participate in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb that pays tribute to the 343 Fire Department of New York firefighters who lost their lives racing up the stairs of the Twin Towers to rescue victims of the attack.

Each participant will complete 18 laps of the six-floor hotel and many will be carrying badges identifying firefighters who lost their lives trying to save others on that tragic day 20 years ago. The effort is equivalent to 2,200 steps or 110 stories that were the highest point firefighters reached on that day before the first tower collapsed.

The alley behind the Merrill will be closed to traffic as that will be part of the course for the participants. Spectators are welcome to watch the stair climb from the Chestnut Street side of the Merrill. At the end of the stair climb, a bell rescued from an old fire truck will be rung five times, a long-standing firefighter tradition that is the bell code for back in quarters.

Burlington

The Burlington Fire Department will host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 8:45 a.m. Saturday at the fire department, 418 Valley Street.

There will be a bell ringing and the playing of taps.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the fire department’s Facebook page.

West Burlington

The West Burlington Fire Department will also hold a short memorial service at 8 a.m. Saturday at the fire station, 301 Broadway St.

A bell will be rung throughout the morning signifying various moments of that day by the Southeast Iowa Regional Honor Guard.

