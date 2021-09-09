Advertisement

‘GLAMP’ with girlfriends for an active, pampered weekend at Camp Liberty

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Ever want to experience the fun of summer camp with your friends? It’s become a fall tradition to invite women to attend a GLAMP Weekend at Camp Liberty for a chance to relive girlhood adventures and get plenty of pampering, too. Think “camping” combined with “glamour”!

Shelly Wells Cain of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois is the PSL guest to inform viewers about the annual outing. This year’s GLAMP weekend, hosted by Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, Camp Liberty and GLAMP, is September 25-26, 2021. Camp Liberty is located at 4415 295th Street, New Liberty, Iowa.

Classic GLAMP activities like archery, kayaking, zip-ling, and an evening bonfire are all part of the plan. Additionally, new sessions like outdoor yoga, jam making, and macramé will be among the choices.

New this year is that GLAMP is expanding with a two-night option. If one night just isn’t quite enough, GLAMPERS can come out on Friday and get a head start on pursuing adventures. Friday night will offer a time to unwind - take a walk by the lake, curl up with a good book, visit with friends, grab a slice of pizza – all before the GLAMP activities begin.

The best part of GLAMP is that participants are supporting outdoor programs for local girls. All of the proceeds benefit Girl Scout programs at Camp Liberty.

GLAMP Weekend (website) / GET REGISTERED (link)

Now is your chance to experience the fun of summer camp with YOUR friends! Each fall, women are invited to GLAMP...

Posted by Camp Liberty on Monday, August 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Body of missing man recovered from Mississippi River identified
Girl seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving vehicle at Davenport West High School
A large police presence has blocked off High Street in Davenport.
Police: Teenage boy shot in Davenport Wednesday night
Emily A. Kay
Woman charged with battery of ex-husband, deputy
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC)
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island fire early Tuesday

Latest News

Rummaging Along the River September 10-11
‘Rummaging Along the River’ in Clinton area is Friday and Saturday
Claire Crippin with Hoda Kobt at "Today"
Bucket list trip to NYC
Quad Cities Marathon
2021 QC Marathon offers last chance to cross old I-74 Bridge by foot
Speak Out Against Suicide Walk is Saturday in Clinton
‘Breaking the Silence’ Suicide Awareness Walk is Saturday in Clinton