‘GLAMP’ with girlfriends for an active, pampered weekend at Camp Liberty

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Ever want to experience the fun of summer camp with your friends? It’s become a fall tradition to invite women to attend a GLAMP Weekend at Camp Liberty for a chance to relive girlhood adventures and get plenty of pampering, too. Think “camping” combined with “glamour”!

Shelly Wells Cain of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois is the PSL guest to inform viewers about the annual outing. This year’s GLAMP weekend, hosted by Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, Camp Liberty and GLAMP, is September 25-26, 2021. Camp Liberty is located at 4415 295th Street, New Liberty, Iowa.

Classic GLAMP activities like archery, kayaking, zip-ling, and an evening bonfire are all part of the plan. Additionally, new sessions like outdoor yoga, jam making, and macramé will be among the choices.

New this year is that GLAMP is expanding with a two-night option. If one night just isn’t quite enough, GLAMPERS can come out on Friday and get a head start on pursuing adventures. Friday night will offer a time to unwind - take a walk by the lake, curl up with a good book, visit with friends, grab a slice of pizza – all before the GLAMP activities begin.

The best part of GLAMP is that participants are supporting outdoor programs for local girls. All of the proceeds benefit Girl Scout programs at Camp Liberty.

GLAMP Weekend (website) / GET REGISTERED (link)

