Lagomarcino’s to temporarily close restaurants starting Sept. 20

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lagomarcino’s announced this week that it will close its restaurants for a period of time at both locations starting Sept. 20.

“This was an incredibly tough decision, but being short-staffed there is only so much we can juggle,” they said in a Facebook post. “This decision will allow us to focus on providing you with your favorite chocolates for your holiday traditions.”

Lagomarcino’s did not say when the restaurants would reopen.

