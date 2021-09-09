Lagomarcino’s to temporarily close restaurants starting Sept. 20

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lagomarcino’s announced this week that it will close its restaurants for a period of time at both locations starting Sept. 20.

“This was an incredibly tough decision, but being short-staffed there is only so much we can juggle,” they said in a Facebook post. “This decision will allow us to focus on providing you with your favorite chocolates for your holiday traditions.”

Lagomarcino’s did not say when the restaurants would reopen.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.