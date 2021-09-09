Lessons from 9/11

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 coming up, we wanted to reflect back on how our culture reacted in the wake of the terrorist attacks. Eric Rittmeyer, former marine and author of The Emotional Marine, shares very important perspectives on unity, gratitude, and kindness.

Eric Rittmeyer Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Expert / Email eric@mtspeaker.com / Website www.MentalToughnessSpeaker.com

Eric’s book: https://www.amazon.com/Emotional-Marine-Toughness-Intelligence-Instantly/dp/1692518046

