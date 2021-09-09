Advertisement

Lessons from 9/11

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 coming up, we wanted to reflect back on how our culture reacted in the wake of the terrorist attacks. Eric Rittmeyer, former marine and author of The Emotional Marine, shares very important perspectives on unity, gratitude, and kindness.

Eric Rittmeyer Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Expert / Email eric@mtspeaker.com / Website www.MentalToughnessSpeaker.com

Eric’s book: https://www.amazon.com/Emotional-Marine-Toughness-Intelligence-Instantly/dp/1692518046

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Body of missing man recovered from Mississippi River identified
A large police presence has blocked off High Street in Davenport.
Police: Teenage boy shot in Davenport Wednesday night
Girl seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving vehicle at Davenport West High School
Emily A. Kay
Woman charged with battery of ex-husband, deputy
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC)
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island fire early Tuesday

Latest News

Andrew Jerome Lipe, 49, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable...
Sex offender charged in 2014 sex abuse case in Scott County
Lagomarcino’s to temporarily close restaurants starting Sept. 20
Bettendorf High School parade route.
Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley homecoming parades held Thursday
Go glamping with your girfriends at Camp Liberty
‘GLAMP’ with girlfriends for an active, pampered weekend at Camp Liberty