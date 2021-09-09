Man facing gun charge following gunfire incident in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested early Thursday following a report of gunfire in Davenport.

Davenport officers responded at 1:05 a.m. Thursday to the Happy Hollow Bar, 1502 W. 14th St., for multiple reports of gunfire.

Officers canvassed the area and found several spent shell casings in the middle of the 1400 block of Washington Street and the west alley north of the bar.

During the search of the area, a handgun was found discarded next to a fence on the east side of 1400 Washington Street. Witness statements directed officers to one of the suspects involved in this incident.

Kendrick L. Miller, 43, was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

No other injuries or damage were reported.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.