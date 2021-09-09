Advertisement

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines don’t increase miscarriage risk, studies say

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s now more evidence that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe to get during pregnancy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged pregnant women to get vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines.

According to two studies published this week, the two COVID-19 vaccines do not increase the risk of miscarriage for pregnant women.

A team at the CDC studied data of more than 2,000 pregnant women who got COVID shots. It found there was no higher risk among the vaccinated women than for pregnant women in general.

Secondly, researchers at HealthPartners Institute for Medical Education in Minnesota said they looked at different CDC data, covering 105,000 pregnancies from eight different health systems through June, and came to the same conclusion.

The findings were the same for both vaccines.

The studies appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine and the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Body of missing man recovered from Mississippi River identified
A large police presence has blocked off High Street in Davenport.
Police: Teenage boy shot in Davenport Wednesday night
Girl seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving vehicle at Davenport West High School
Emily A. Kay
Woman charged with battery of ex-husband, deputy
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC)
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island fire early Tuesday

Latest News

Passengers board a plane to leave Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday.
Flight departs Kabul, Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
The couple told the judge they had successfully been co-parenting their younger daughter and...
Judge denies divorce, saying they ‘might be able to work this out’
Andrew Jerome Lipe, 49, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable...
Sex offender charged in 2014 sex abuse case in Scott County
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Scores of Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan
A woman walks by the colorful murals that surround the foundation for 2 World Trade Center,...
Ground zero rebuilding still unfinished, 20 years later