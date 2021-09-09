Rock Island Arsenal announces potential JMTC reductions and reassignments

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Arsenal announced Thursday, Sept. 9 the potential reduction or reassignment of personnel at the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center due to declining workload. The JMTC will release 111 term personnel by October 24th, but as many as 174 could be affected by Sept, 2022. In a news release, officials said they constantly evaluate workforce and workload ratios to ensure the sustainability of the factory.

“The ebb and flow of our workload and the diverse composition of our workforce enables Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center the ability to reduce or surge personnel to meet mission requirements,” said Col. Shari Bennett, RIA-JMTC commander.

“We must constantly evaluate our workforce and workload ratios to ensure we remain fiscally responsible to our taxpayers,” Bennett added.

The projected reductions are based on the workload identified in December 2020 and verified April 2021. Bennett said Army leaders continue to seek appropriate opportunities to maximize the Arsenal’s capabilities.

The JMTC on the Rock Island Arsenal provides advanced metals manufacturing for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.

