‘Rummaging Along the River’ in Clinton area is Friday and Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s the launch of a new “shop small” event in the Clinton, Iowa, area. ”Rummaging Along the River” invites all to come out out and support local businesses during the two-day weekend event, September 10-11. Lou Ray, creator and organizer of the event, is the guest on Paula Sands Live with all the details.

35 different businesses will be participating (including Ray’s business, Deja Vu Furniture and Accessories) offering a wonderful array of products and places to shop small. Three shopping areas located in downtown Clinton, the Lyons district, & Fulton will have terrific opportunities to fill your time with friends, fun, laughter and some great deals. Each business will have their own COVID-19 suggestions.

Event: Friday Sep 10 2021 - Saturday Sep 11 2021 in downtown Clinton, Lyons neighborhood & downtown Fulton, IL

Info: email lou@dejavuclinton.com / Call: 563.242.3356 / FACEBOOK PAGE

