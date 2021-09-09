Advertisement

‘Rummaging Along the River’ in Clinton area is Friday and Saturday

It’s a new shop-small event supporting businesses in Clinton and Fulton
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s the launch of a new “shop small” event in the Clinton, Iowa, area. ”Rummaging Along the River” invites all to come out out and support local businesses during the two-day weekend event, September 10-11. Lou Ray, creator and organizer of the event, is the guest on Paula Sands Live with all the details.

35 different businesses will be participating (including Ray’s business, Deja Vu Furniture and Accessories) offering a wonderful array of products and places to shop small. Three shopping areas located in downtown Clinton, the Lyons district, & Fulton will have terrific opportunities to fill your time with friends, fun, laughter and some great deals. Each business will have their own COVID-19 suggestions.

Event: Friday Sep 10 2021 - Saturday Sep 11 2021 in downtown Clinton, Lyons neighborhood & downtown Fulton, IL

Info: email lou@dejavuclinton.com / Call: 563.242.3356 / FACEBOOK PAGE

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Body of missing man recovered from Mississippi River identified
Girl seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving vehicle at Davenport West High School
A large police presence has blocked off High Street in Davenport.
Police: Teenage boy shot in Davenport Wednesday night
Emily A. Kay
Woman charged with battery of ex-husband, deputy
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC)
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island fire early Tuesday

Latest News

Go glamping with your girfriends at Camp Liberty
‘GLAMP’ with girlfriends for an active, pampered weekend at Camp Liberty
Claire Crippin with Hoda Kobt at "Today"
Bucket list trip to NYC
Quad Cities Marathon
2021 QC Marathon offers last chance to cross old I-74 Bridge by foot
Speak Out Against Suicide Walk is Saturday in Clinton
‘Breaking the Silence’ Suicide Awareness Walk is Saturday in Clinton