Sex offender charged in 2014 sex abuse case in Scott County

Andrew Jerome Lipe, 49, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison. He also is charged in a separate case with a sex offender registry violation (second or subsequent offense), a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A sex offender was booked into the Scott County Jail Wednesday in connection with a 2014 sex abuse case.

Andrew Jerome Lipe, 49, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison. He also is charged in a separate case with a sex offender registry violation (second or subsequent offense), a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

He was being held in the Scott County Jail without bond Thursday. He has a preliminary hearing Sept. 17.

According to an arrest affidavit:

On July 24, 2014, Lipe performed a sex act against the will of a 16-year-old, who was incapacitated, while she was visiting his Riverdale apartment.

On Aug. 1, 2014, Lipe was interviewed at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and later fled the state.

He was tracked with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service to Texas, Indiana, California, and then to Florida.

On April 24, 2015, Lipe was taken into custody in Florida after being found to have taken another person’s identity. He provided his DNA while in custody in Florida, which was compared by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation lab to the evidence submitted at the time of the alleged sexual assault in Riverdale.

On Aug. 5, 2015, the lab confirmed a DNA match, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Lipe entered an Alford plea in March 2002 to aggravated criminal sexual abuse and was sentenced to 30 months of probation in Rock Island County. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but conceded prosecutors likely have enough evidence the prove the charge at trial.

In 2008, he pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to 24 months of probation and 180 days in jail, according to Rock Island County court records.

In 2012, he was convicted in Scott County for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements and received probation and a suspended jail sentence, court records show.

Court records show a federal grand jury in U.S. District Court, Davenport, indicted Lipe in December 2014 for failure to register as a sex offender. In June 2016, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

The sentence was ordered to be served consecutively, or back-to-back, with a five-year prison sentence in Florida for failure to register as a sex offender, fraudulent use/possession of personal identification without consent, forgery of public records, and uttering forged instrument/public records, according to court records.

