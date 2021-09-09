Sheriff’s office identifies body recovered from Rock River Saturday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The body of a man recovered from the Rock River in Rock Island County Saturday has been identified as 59-year-old Donald Taets Jr. from Colona.

Rock Island County sheriff’s deputies received a call around 9:22 a.m. Saturday about a body in the river.

The body was found in unincorporated East Moline, deputies said in a media release Thursday.

The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police also responded to the scene.

Coroner Brian Gustafson said the preliminary cause of death is presumed drowning.

The sheriff’s office said Taets had been missing. No other information was released.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.