Woman still in hospital after boat accident Sunday, Iowa DNR shares safety tips

SEBULA, Iowa (KWQC) - One woman is still in the hospital following a boat accident on Sunday morning. It happened near Sabula around 10:30 a.m. The Iowa DNR says one boat was following another too closely, then hit and ramped the boat in front. Sargeant Conservation Officer Andrew Keil with the Iowa DNR says it was a married couple in the boat that got ran into who were seriously injured. The man was recently discharged from the hospital, but the woman is still being treated, now stable.

Officials say this accident could have been easily avoided if only the driver would have paid attention and stayed far enough apart from other boats. “Failing to maintain a proper lookout is no different than looking behind someone on a roadway, they stop if they see a deer and you hit the back of them,” says Sgt. Keil.

Sgt. Keil says accidents like this happen once or twice a year in our area and the couple was lucky to get out of the situation alive. “I’ve investigated a few of these and I’m surprised that it wasn’t worse due to the severity of one boat going up and over the other one. Pretty much right down the middle of it,” he says.

Especially as we come to the end of boating season, Sgt. Keil reminds you to stay safe and practice safe distancing between you and other boats. He says most accidents he sees are at night since it’s typically harder to see than during the daytime.

The driver of the boat that caused the accident was charged with careless operation. Officials say alcohol and drugs were not a factor.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.