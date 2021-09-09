Advertisement

Woman still in hospital after boat accident Sunday, Iowa DNR shares safety tips

Two people were injured in a boat crash Sunday morning on the Mississippi River, the Iowa...
Two people were injured in a boat crash Sunday morning on the Mississippi River, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a media release.(KWQC Montse Ricossa)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEBULA, Iowa (KWQC) - One woman is still in the hospital following a boat accident on Sunday morning. It happened near Sabula around 10:30 a.m. The Iowa DNR says one boat was following another too closely, then hit and ramped the boat in front. Sargeant Conservation Officer Andrew Keil with the Iowa DNR says it was a married couple in the boat that got ran into who were seriously injured. The man was recently discharged from the hospital, but the woman is still being treated, now stable.

Officials say this accident could have been easily avoided if only the driver would have paid attention and stayed far enough apart from other boats. “Failing to maintain a proper lookout is no different than looking behind someone on a roadway, they stop if they see a deer and you hit the back of them,” says Sgt. Keil.

Sgt. Keil says accidents like this happen once or twice a year in our area and the couple was lucky to get out of the situation alive. “I’ve investigated a few of these and I’m surprised that it wasn’t worse due to the severity of one boat going up and over the other one. Pretty much right down the middle of it,” he says.

Especially as we come to the end of boating season, Sgt. Keil reminds you to stay safe and practice safe distancing between you and other boats. He says most accidents he sees are at night since it’s typically harder to see than during the daytime.

The driver of the boat that caused the accident was charged with careless operation. Officials say alcohol and drugs were not a factor.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeMarco Darrelle Gray Jr., 27, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree murder and...
Overnight arrest in connection to Davenport homicide
Police lights.
2 killed in Henry County, Illinois crash identified
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC)
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island fire early Tuesday
Emily A. Kay
Woman charged with battery of ex-husband, deputy
Justin Chambers
Missing Davenport man’s remains identified, family says

Latest News

A large police presence has blocked off High Street in Davenport.
DEVELOPING: Large police presence on High Street in Davenport
Kimberly and Jersey
Two-car crash at intersection of Jersey Ridge Road and Kimberly Road in Davenport
Rock Island County Health Department sign
Rock Island County reports 1 death, 176 new COVID-19 cases
Geneseo Fire Department to honor 9/11 with stair climb
Geneseo Fire Department to honor 9/11 victims with stair climb