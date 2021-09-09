Advertisement

YWCA Quad Cities to host official groundbreaking for new facility

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - YWCA Quad Cities will host an official groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday for its new two-story, 48,900 square foot facility on 5th Avenue.

“As we Quad Citizens work to continue to advance the vision of Q2030, it is important to continue to build up ALL the Quad Cities,” Rob Woodall, YWCA is on the Move Capital Campaign co-chair, said in a media release.

“This project allows us to continue improvements in Rock Island in parallel with the new bridge in Bettendorf/Moline, as well as the continued development of downtown Davenport.”

Located just a few blocks from its current location, the new facility will house a state-of-the-art child care center that will expand the organization’s capacity from 130 youth to 350.

It also will feature an Empowerment Center, including a STEAM lab; an activity center with a gymnasium; a full-service kitchen allowing community access; an aquatic center; an administrative suite; a high-tech cardio Room; and a modern outdoor play yard.

“Remaining in downtown Rock Island was a very intentional decision,” Julie Larson, CEO and president of YWCA Quad Cities, said. “We are excited to see the construction on our new facility start and watch our dream come true.”

YWCA Quad Cities said donations for the project can be made at www.ywcaqc.org.

