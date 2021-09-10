150 pets from Louisiana up for adoption in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - About 150 adoptable dogs and cats were sent to the Quad Cities from Louisiana on Thursday night, all affected by Hurricane Ida. They were dropped off at King’s Harvest Pet Rescue and distributed to K-9 Kindness, Knox County Humane Society, Taps, and the Jackson County Humane Society.

There are about 120 dogs and 30 cats homeless after the devastating hurricane, hoping to find their forever home in the Midwest now. “We always do what we can to help the homeless and wIth this hurricane that happened, there’s a lot of homeless people and animals,” says King’s Harvest veterinary technician Gabrielle Weeks.

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue finally started clearing their shelter, but they say they couldn’t say no to helping more furry friends in need. “This is going to put us back in that category again, but we can’t turn them away. We’ll just try to get as many adopted out as we can and put them where we can,” says Weeks.

While the cats and dogs are being brought to the Quad Cities, supplies donated from our community are being sent back to Louisiana. Stores and local organizations donated dog and cat food, bleach, clothes, and soap for the shelters in the South.

“It’s really awesome especially since all the other shelters are stepping up, everybody met here and taking animals. We’re just the meeting point. It’s great to see everybody coming together. It’s really nice to see,” says Weeks.

If you think you are ready to adopt a forever friend, there are more than plenty to go around. King’s Harvest will have approximately 30 dogs and over 100 cats up for adoption.

There is a sale going on Saturday, where dogs that have been there over a month and cats that have been at the shelter for over one year are 50% off.

Kings Harvest’s dogs will not be available to go home until Saturday. But you can apply and get pre-approved by filling out an application. You can find that link here.

