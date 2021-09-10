3 kids, driver have minor injuries after school bus tips

UTICA, Ill. (AP) - A school bus with three children landed on its side Thursday in LaSalle County.

The Utica Fire Protection District says the kids and the driver had minor bumps and bruises. The bus tipped over after the driver swerved to avoid something in the rural road.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m., about 60 miles north of Bloomington.

