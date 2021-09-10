Advertisement

Art Metrano of ‘Police Academy’ fame dies

Art Metrano was best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third...
Art Metrano was best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third "Police Academy" movies.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Art Metrano, best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third “Police Academy” movies, has died.

His career spanned nearly three decades, beginning in 1961, when he appeared in the film “Rocket Attack USA.”

He got his big break in 1970, when he appeared on “The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson” as a stand-up comedian.

Metrano appeared in several guest roles on TV shows like “All in the Family,” “Bewitched” and “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

His son said he died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in suburban Miami. He was 84 years old.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence has blocked off High Street in Davenport.
Police: Teenage boy shot in Davenport Wednesday night
Lagomarcino’s to temporarily close restaurants starting Sept. 20
Ascentra Credit Union in Davenport robbed Thursday
A Bettendorf crossing guard suffered "significant" injuries after being struck by an SUV...
Bettendorf crossing guard struck by SUV suffers ‘significant’ injuries
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

President Joe Biden paid tribute to unions during remarks on Wednesday.
Biden on vaccine mandate: ‘We are in the tough stretch’
Scott County auditor reminds voters of changes to Iowa election laws
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
Field of Dreams stadium wins 2021 ‘Ballpark of The Year’ award
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
4th person accused of stealing IDs from Surfside victims
Elder Tomas Ocampomejia and his son. Ocampomejia was wrongfully declared dead in a crash on...
Family shocked when man police say died shows up at alive