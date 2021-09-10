DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you are ready for pumpkins, mums, and scarecrows along with shopping in a lovely rustic setting, here’s something you’ll love. It’s Autumn in the Country this weekend, September 11-12, at Songbird Lane Antiques in Cambridge. Patrons are welcome to shop Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

Nancy and Rick Turner, Songbird Lane Antiques, discuss details of the event during the interview. Watch to learn more the event and what type of items are available for sale. “Picker” accessories with lots of patina can be found along with primitive furniture and so much more.

16870 N 1100TH AVE. / Cambridge, IL / email: lfpfrm@gmail.com / 309-507-1660 / FACEBOOK PAGE

~ getting ready for our Autumn Gathering in the Country ~ this weekend ~ Posted by Songbird Lane Antiques on Monday, September 6, 2021

