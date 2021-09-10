Rock Island City Council suspends exploration into privatization of city’s water and sewer utilities

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island City Council is suspending further exploration into the privatization of the city’s water and sewer utilities, officials said Friday in a media release.

The city’s search for private options lasted 18 months. During that time, many of Rock Island’s residents spoke out against the potential privatization, according to the release.

The city said the purpose of the search was to determine if the sale of the water and sewer utilities could bring long-term benefits to Rock Island.

Considering other major ongoing projects and the city manager search, the city council decided to suspend the search into options for the privatization of water and sewer utilities, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.