Davenport Police respond to shots fired on 14th Street

Davenport Police respond to shots fired a call on 14th Street.
Davenport Police respond to shots fired a call on 14th Street.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to reports of shots fired at the 1100 block of W. 14th Street late Thursday evening.

Officers on the scene reported damage to a vehicle and a garage. They say nobody was injured.

A TV6 crew on the scene says they saw multiple shell casings in the alley.

No further details were released Thursday night.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

