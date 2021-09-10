Davenport Police respond to shots fired on 14th Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to reports of shots fired at the 1100 block of W. 14th Street late Thursday evening.

Officers on the scene reported damage to a vehicle and a garage. They say nobody was injured.

A TV6 crew on the scene says they saw multiple shell casings in the alley.

No further details were released Thursday night.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.