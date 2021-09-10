Fall fashion parade: 90s-inspired plaid, subtle tie dye, & colorful romper

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --Today’s Paula Sands Live features a four-part autumn fashion show starring Maxx Models and Talent.

Holly Bell from Maxx Models and Talent emcees as three of her beautiful models (Hope, Jennifer, and Stephanie) show off clothing from three local boutiques. The style choices truly highlight many of the dominating trends in 2021.

In this segment, we get to see a colorful print (very short) romper paired with a funky fedora, matching jogger suit with subtle tie dye, and a 90s-inspired (remember all the plaid flannel?) shacket with distressed jeans. Check out how each outfit is completed with the latest in accessories (macrame’ bag, booties, etc).

Participating retailers:

