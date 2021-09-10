Fall fashion parade: flowy skirt, Boho dress, & a “shacket”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s Paula Sands Live features a four-part autumn fashion show starring Maxx Models and Talent.

Holly Bell from Maxx Models and Talent emcees as three of her beautiful models (Hope, Jennifer, and Stephanie) show off clothing from three local boutiques. The style choices truly highlight many of the dominating trends in 2021.

In this segment, we get to see a “Rock and Roll” shacket (sweather-jacket), camo-like print legging, an animal-print flowy skirt great for any season, and a cute Boho dress. Check out how each outfit is completed with the latest in accessories.

Participating retailers:

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.