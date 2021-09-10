Fall fashion parade: sweater drama

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --Today’s Paula Sands Live features a four-part autumn fashion show starring Maxx Models and Talent.

Holly Bell from Maxx Models and Talent emcees as three of her beautiful models (Hope, Jennifer, and Stephanie) show off clothing from three local boutiques. The style choices truly highlight many of the dominating trends in 2021.

In this segment, we get to see a unique, bi-level length, gray sweater vest, high-waisted dark wash jean, long lavender-gray cardigan with sequin tank, joggers, and cropped sweater (with sleeve interest) over a dress. Check out how each outfit is completed with the latest in accessories (bling tennis shoes, peace sign necklace, strappy sandal heels, booties, and snake handbag).

Participating retailers:

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.