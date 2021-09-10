Advertisement

Field of Dreams stadium wins 2021 ‘Ballpark of The Year’ award

The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) -The new Field of Dreams stadium has won a national honor.

The Major League Baseball Stadium in Dyersville was named “Ballpark of the Year” by BaseballParks.com.

The group known for in-depth ballpark reviews, rankings, and information, has presented this distinction to a new or remodeled baseball stadium every year since 2000.

According to a press release, the ballpark won over the other eight nominated facilities despite having the smallest construction budget ($6 million), hosting the fewest fans (8,000), and was the site of the fewest games (one).

Field of Dreams hosted Iowa’s first MLB game last month, with the Chicago White Sox playing the New York Yankees.

Major League Baseball has already announced that the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds are scheduled to play at the site next season on Aug. 11, 2022.

