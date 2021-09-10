Field of Dreams stadium wins 2021 ‘Ballpark of The Year’ award

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) -The new Field of Dreams stadium has won a national honor.

The Major League Baseball Stadium in Dyersville was named “Ballpark of the Year” by BaseballParks.com.

The group known for in-depth ballpark reviews, rankings, and information, has presented this distinction to a new or remodeled baseball stadium every year since 2000.

According to a press release, the ballpark won over the other eight nominated facilities despite having the smallest construction budget ($6 million), hosting the fewest fans (8,000), and was the site of the fewest games (one).

Field of Dreams hosted Iowa’s first MLB game last month, with the Chicago White Sox playing the New York Yankees.

Major League Baseball has already announced that the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds are scheduled to play at the site next season on Aug. 11, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.