Get fresh Copper River Alaskan Coho salmon while you can

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -You may have heard of Copper River wild salmon; after all, many consider it the best. Copper River salmon include coho, sockeye, and king—all of which pack on sufficient fat reserves to make an epic journey through the waters of south-central Alaska’s Copper River.

Chef Laken Perry from Hy-Vee brings a beautiful Coho salmon on set. Watch the video to learn more about this very fresh fish available in a VERY LIMITED supply because the grocery chain cannot get any additional quantities. See Chef Laken’s recipe for Lemon Herb Soho Salmon below.

Here is a direct link to a recipe for Coho Salmon Rigatoni using the fish from the current issue of Seasons magazine.

Chef Laken’s Easy Lemon Herbed CoHo Salmon

6 oz fresh Coho salmon

2 lemons

2 ounces of fresh parsley and dill

2 tbsp. of a good quality butter

1 tbsp. minced garlic

a sprinkle of salt and pepper

Instructions: 1. Melt your butter in a small bowl. 2. Finely chop all of your fresh herbs---reserve half of them. 3. Lightly toss together half of your fresh herbs in your butter. 4. Add the juice of one lemon into mixture, 5. Coat your salmon filet in butter and herbed mixture and place skin side down on a oven safe pan. 6. Bake skin side down for about 16 minutes at 325 degrees or until salmon is flakes easily with your fork.

Serve on a bed on lemon slices and top with the reserved fresh herbs! Enjoy whatever sides your heart desires. You can toss some of your favorite veggies in some olive oil and salt and pepper and add to your sheet pan for a super easy side dish, too.

