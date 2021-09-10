Advertisement

Illinois sees 26K new COVID-19 infections and nearly 200 deaths in one week

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. KWQC) -Nearly 200 people in Illinois have died in the past week linked to COVID-19. For some perspective, Illinois had 938 deaths in traffic crashes during all of 2019.

The latest numbers were released by the Illinois Department of Public Health Friday, which includes 26,062 new infections and 197 deaths since Sept. 3. The state says 2,346 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 549 patients were in the ICU and 311 on ventilators.

More than 79% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 62% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The percentages are slightly lower for the state’s total population.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

