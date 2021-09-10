Advertisement

Iowa uses federal virus relief funds for $3.7M ad campaign

American Rescue Plan
American Rescue Plan(American Rescue Plan, USDA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa will use federal coronavirus relief funds to pay for a $3.7 million national ad campaign that promotes the state as a destination for visitors and workers.

The 30-second ad funded by the American Rescue Plan is part of a larger “This Is Iowa” promotional campaign. It will air on cable television, online on social media sites and through streaming services this week.

Gov. Kim Reynolds says the ad campaign supports state efforts to attract new residents and train existing workers to fill a growing number of high-demand job openings.

The American Rescue Plan was designed to help states recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence has blocked off High Street in Davenport.
Police: Teenage boy shot in Davenport Wednesday night
Lagomarcino’s to temporarily close restaurants starting Sept. 20
Ascentra Credit Union in Davenport robbed Thursday
A Bettendorf crossing guard suffered "significant" injuries after being struck by an SUV...
Bettendorf crossing guard struck by SUV suffers ‘significant’ injuries
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

Illinois sees 26K new COVID-19 infections and nearly 200 deaths in one week
3 kids, driver have minor injuries after school bus tips
National September 11 Memorial in New York City.
Never forget: TV6 staff share their memories of 9/11 terrorist attacks
Sex offender charged in 2014 sex abuse case in Scott County
Sex offender charged in 2014 sex abuse case in Scott County