Rock Island Arsenal Remembrance Walk

ROCK ISLAND, IL (KWQC) - Quad Citians and soldiers took to the streets at the Rock Island Arsenal Friday morning, one day before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Ahead of the 2.5 mile remembrance walk, soldiers gathered in formation for a moment of silence to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Flags were handed out to symbolize each life lost on that tragic Tuesday morning.

At the conclusion of the walk participants placed their flags in a field of honor.

Friday’s walk was also a way for participants to tell their experiences of 9/11.

A Remembrance Ceremony will also take place at 10:30am Friday at the 9/11 Memorial.

Officials are asking participants to social distance and wear masks.

