Rock Island County reports 144 new COVID-19 cases over two days

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department on Friday reported 144 new COVID-19 cases over two days.

The total number of cases is now 16,999. The number of deaths remained at 342.

As of Friday, 54 people were hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 34, according to the health department.

The new cases are:

Two women in their 80s



One woman in her 70s



Seven women in their 60s



16 women in their 50s



Seven women in their 40s



15 women in their 30s



12 women in their 20s



Two women in their teens



Four girls in their teens



16 girls younger than 13



Two girl infants 1 or younger



Four men in their 80s



Four men in their 70s



Five men in their 60s



Two men in their 50s



Six men in their 40s



10 men in their 30s



13 men in their 20s



One man in his teens



Two boys in their teens



12 boys younger than 13



One boy infant 1 or younger



The health department will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines during Saturday’s MLK Center Family Fun Day in Rock Island. The clinic will be open from 1-3 p.m.

MLK Center Family Fun Day COVID-19 vaccination clinic (Rock Island County Health Department)

