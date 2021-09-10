Rock Island County reports 144 new COVID-19 cases over two days
Sep. 10, 2021
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department on Friday reported 144 new COVID-19 cases over two days.
The total number of cases is now 16,999. The number of deaths remained at 342.
As of Friday, 54 people were hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 34, according to the health department.
The new cases are:
- Two women in their 80s
- One woman in her 70s
- Seven women in their 60s
- 16 women in their 50s
- Seven women in their 40s
- 15 women in their 30s
- 12 women in their 20s
- Two women in their teens
- Four girls in their teens
- 16 girls younger than 13
- Two girl infants 1 or younger
- Four men in their 80s
- Four men in their 70s
- Five men in their 60s
- Two men in their 50s
- Six men in their 40s
- 10 men in their 30s
- 13 men in their 20s
- One man in his teens
- Two boys in their teens
- 12 boys younger than 13
- One boy infant 1 or younger
The health department will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines during Saturday’s MLK Center Family Fun Day in Rock Island. The clinic will be open from 1-3 p.m.
