Scott County auditor reminds voters of changes to Iowa election laws

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins is reminding voters of several changes to Iowa election laws that affect voter registration and absentee balloting.

These changes are in effect for the Davenport Seventh Ward Primary Election on Oct. 5 and all subsequent elections.

“Many changes were made to Iowa election laws and my office wants to draw special attention for those which will affect voters most directly,” Tompkins said in a media release. “A complete list of changes affecting voters and all other changes is available on the Auditor’s webpage of the Scott County website.”

Polling place hours

Polls are open for all elections from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Previously, the polls were open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for general elections and 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for city/school elections.

Deadline to pre-register to vote

The deadline to pre-register to vote is 5 p.m. Sept. 20. Pre-registering to vote means that your name and address will appear in the voter records on Election Day. Having your name and correct address appears in the voter records will speed up processing time at the polls. If you have moved recently and not updated your voter registration, please consider doing so. The auditor’s office said It is easy to update your record online at the Iowa Department of Transportation or forms are available on the auditor’s website.

To register using this form:

Print the above registration form

Complete, sign and date

Place in an envelope and mail to the following address: Scott County Auditor, Attn: Voter Registration Form; 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, Iowa 52801

In-person early voting

In-person early voting at the auditor’s office begins on Wednesday. In-person voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. at the auditor’s office, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Absentee ballot request deadline

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is at 5 p.m. Sept. 20. Request forms are available for download on the auditor’s webpage, or the auditor’s office will mail forms to voters upon request. Another important change is that voters must date the request forms for acceptance.

Get the request form here.

The auditor’s office said to complete the fillable absentee ballot request form, print it, sign and date it and mail it to:

Scott County Auditor, Attn: Absentee Request Form; 600 W. 4th St. Davenport, Iowa 52801

Absentee ballot return deadline

The deadline for the auditor’s office to receive absentee ballots is at 8 a.m. Oct. 5. Previously, ballots were valid if postmarked before Election Day and received by the day before the election canvass.

Ballots may be returned by mail, or hand-delivered to the auditor’s office either by the voter, a member of the voter’s household, an immediate family member of the voter, or a delivery agent if the voter is blind or otherwise handicapped.

Special rules apply for the return of ballots by a delivery agent, and these rules are available on the auditor’s website.

Visit the auditor’s website to learn more about the 2021 election law changes, as well as the return of absentee ballots.

