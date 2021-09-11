The party started early in Ames as ESPN's College GameDay returned.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plenty of Iowa and Iowa State fans arrived early to Ames to get close up to ESPN’s College GameDay. This marked the second time the pregame show returned to Ames. The crew was also there in 2019.

Ashton Kutcher was the guest picker on the live show. Kutcher was born in Cedar Rapids and attended the University of Iowa. To no surprise, he picked Iowa to beat Iowa State on Saturday as did Lee Corso who placed the Tigerhawk mascot head on and received loud boos from the fans at GameDay.

Iowa has won the last five CyHawk series meetings against Iowa State.

