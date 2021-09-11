Power lines down following vehicle crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a vehicle crash involving a light pole in Davenport Friday night.

It happened at around 8:15 p.m. near the area of 17th and Perry Streets.

Police tell TV6 they do not know how many people were in the vehicle. Police confirm that the driver fled the scene.

A TV6 crew on scene saw Mid American arrive on scene as live wires on the side of the road.

The crash is currently under investigation.

