Remembering 9/11: Rock Island Arsenal honors victims with ceremony

By Marci Clark
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, IL (KWQC) - The Rock Island Arsenal hosted a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday morning, one day before the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

The event remembered the lives lost 20 years ago on September 11, 2001. The ceremony included a speech by retired Sgt. Maj. Steven D. Blake, who served as the command sergeant major for the U.S. Army Sustainment Command from 2008 to 2012 and initiated the effort to establish the 9-11 Memorial in 2010.

