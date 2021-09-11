Advertisement

Some Summer Sizzle in Your Weekend Forecast

Sunday could bring some late-day rain
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL - After a pleasant work week, we’ll add some summer sizzle back into the mix for the weekend. Breezy southerly winds will bring warm air into the region, pushing temperatures into the upper 80′s to lower 90′s for both Saturday and Sunday. While sunshine will continue both days, a weak front passing through could produce a chance for showers and storms in some of our northern counties, especially Sunday afternoon into evening. Sunny skies return Monday, followed by rain chances Tuesday into early Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm. High: 92°. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Heat index 90 to 95.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm this evening, then increasing cloudiness overnight. Low: 70°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and continued very warm. A slight chance for showers and storms north. High: 91°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Skubie Mageza, a sports anchor and reporter for TV6 for more than three years, is joining ESPN...
TV6′s Skubie Mageza headed to ESPN
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a light pole in Davenport Friday night.
Power lines down following vehicle crash in Davenport
Ascentra Credit Union in Davenport robbed Thursday
RSV
Doctor explains why there was an increase in RSV cases in children this summer

Latest News

Unseasonably warm conditions today with highs in the 80's to low 90's.
Your First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast - Heat and humidity back for the weekend
Some Summer Sizzle in Your Weekend Forecast
First Alert Forecast - Heat and humidity back for the weekend
Summer time heat returns for the weekend
First Alert Forecast - Heat and humidity back for the weekend
First Alert Forecast - Heat and humidity back for the weekend