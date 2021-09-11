Some Summer Sizzle in Your Weekend Forecast

Quad Cities, IA/IL - After a pleasant work week, we’ll add some summer sizzle back into the mix for the weekend. Breezy southerly winds will bring warm air into the region, pushing temperatures into the upper 80′s to lower 90′s for both Saturday and Sunday. While sunshine will continue both days, a weak front passing through could produce a chance for showers and storms in some of our northern counties Sunday afternoon into evening. Sunny skies return Monday, followed by rain chances Tuesday into early Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm. High: 92°. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Heat index 90 to 95.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 70°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and continued very warm. A slight chance for showers and storms north. High: 91°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

