Breezy & Warm Today

Some late-day rain possible, mainly north
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - A little less sun and a little more haze expected across the region today. Look for highs reaching the 80′s to near 90 degrees. A weak front moving through the QCA this afternoon could produce a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm, with the best chance for precipitation in our northern counties. That stalled out front will keep a slight chance for rain in the weather picture tonight into tomorrow (again, mainly north), followed partly to mostly sunny, hazy and warm conditions Monday. Our next chance for rain should occur Tuesday, into early Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and continued very warm. A slight chance for showers and storms north. High: 89°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, hazy and warm. A few storms north. High: 88°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

