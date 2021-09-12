Advertisement

Concert in the Park event honors emergency personnel past and present

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - The Blue Grass Community Club hosted the Concert in the Park event Saturday in honor of emergency staff past and present, especially those who died during the 9/11 attack.

The event included live music and food as well as a memorial table for firefighters and EMS. There were also activities such as corn hole and inflatable castles.

“Of course, none of us could imagine how that tragedy could affect us as a family and as a community,” said Kim Hayes, board member of Bluegrass Community Club, about the 9/11 attack. “So we want to honor those people who bravely stood up after that happened and those who have been in battle since then.”

This is the first year the Bluegrass Community Club has hosted the event.

