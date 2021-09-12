Advertisement

False alarm at Bettendorf High School Homecoming

(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -A false alarm was raised Friday night, claiming someone brought and fired a weapon at the Bettendorf High School Homecoming dance.

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball says police officers working the dance immediately discovered it was “unfounded, false, and possibly a hoax.”

He adds, there was never a weapon or any shots fired.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skubie Mageza, a sports anchor and reporter for TV6 for more than three years, is joining ESPN...
TV6′s Skubie Mageza headed to ESPN
Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a light pole in Davenport Friday night.
Power lines down following vehicle crash in Davenport
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Study: Blood type, genetics may factor in severity of COVID-19 symptoms
The vaccine is mandated for all staff at the White House, CDC, and FDA, plus all three...
FACT CHECK: Yes, White House staff must get vaccinated against COVID-19

Latest News

Iowa judge denies woman’s request to halt state mask ban law
A sun/cloud mix today with a few storms north. Highs in the 70's & 80's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Sherrard football surprises gold star family by retiring number
Sherrard football surprises gold star family by retiring number
Jack Trice Stadium
Iowa brings the CyHawk Trophy back to Hawkeye territory