False alarm at Bettendorf High School Homecoming

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -A false alarm was raised Friday night, claiming someone brought and fired a weapon at the Bettendorf High School Homecoming dance.

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball says police officers working the dance immediately discovered it was “unfounded, false, and possibly a hoax.”

He adds, there was never a weapon or any shots fired.

