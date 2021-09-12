False alarm at Bettendorf High School Homecoming
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -A false alarm was raised Friday night, claiming someone brought and fired a weapon at the Bettendorf High School Homecoming dance.
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball says police officers working the dance immediately discovered it was “unfounded, false, and possibly a hoax.”
He adds, there was never a weapon or any shots fired.
