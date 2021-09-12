Iowa brings the CyHawk Trophy back to Hawkeye territory

AMES, Iowa (KWQC) - The battle for bragging rights in the state of Iowa returned with the biggest meeting ever between the two school. For the first time, both the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones were ranked in the top 10 when the two schools met up.

The game was scoreless until late in the first quarter when the Cyclones managed a 23-field goal to take a 3-0 lead heading into the 2nd quarter. It was in that 2nd quarter when the Hawkeyes finally got their offense clicking. Just about midway through the quarter Tyler Goodson pushed in a 4-yard run for the first Iowa points of the game to make it a 7-3 game. With just over a minute left before halftime, Iowa would extend the lead to 14-3 when Spencer Petras found Charlie Jones for a 26-yard score. The Iowa State Cyclones managed to head into the locker room on a positive note, finishing off the half with a 5 play 75 yard drive, capped off by a Breece Hall 4-yard score.

In the 2nd half, Iowa would break the game open with a defensive score. Jack Campbell scooped up a loose ball for a touchdown to give the Hawkeyes a 21-10 lead. After a couple Hawkeye field goals, Iowa State would add a Tarique Milton score, but that was as close as they would be able to get as the Hawkeyes took the game 27-17.

A couple North Scott Lancers contributed for the Cyclones in a losing effort. Zach Peterson was 2nd on the team with 7 tackles and registered half a sack, while Jared Rus caught one all for 9-yards.

Orion grad, Logan Lee, grabbed one tackle for the Hawkeyes.

