Iowa extends win streak over Iowa State to six straight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No. 10 Iowa upset No. 9 Iowa State on the road winning 27-17 to extend the Hawkeyes win streak to six straight games over the Cyclones.

Iowa State got on the board first with a 23-yard field goal from Connor Assalley to give the Cyclones the first lead of the game.

In the second quarter, Matt Hankins intercepted Brock Purdy’s pass. Iowa turned that into points as Tyler Goodson rushed for a 4-yard touchdown to put the Hawkeyes in front 7-3.

The Hawkeyes kept things rolling in the second quarter as Spencer Petras connected with Charlie Jones for 26 yards to go up 14-3. That marked Jones’ first receiving touchdown as a Hawkeye.

Seconds before the half, Breece Hall put the Cyclones right back in this game with a rushing four yards to make it a 14-10 game at halftime.

With just over five minutes left in the third quarter ISU’s Hall fumbled the ball, Iowa’s Jack Campbell scooped it up and returned it for a touchdown to put the Hawkeyes up 21-10. That marked Iowa’s fifth takeaway where they’ve now scored 31 points this season. Shortly after, Caleb Shudak made a 51-yard field goal to give Iowa a 24-10.

Just before the fourth quarter, Iowa’s Hankins earned his second theft of the game returning the pick to the Iowa State 23-yard line. Shudak made his second field goal of the day to increase Iowa’s lead to 27-10.

With just over three minutes left in the game, Tarique Milton caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Dekkers to make it 27-17.

Iowa improves to 2-0 on the season, while Iowa State falls to 1-1.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.