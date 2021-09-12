Iowa’s newest 9/11 memorial dedicated in LeClaire

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - The LeClaire Fire Department along with surrounding fire departments dedicated the LeClaire 9/11 memorial at the LeClaire fire station Saturday. The ceremony included the installation of a beam from the Twin Towers after the attack.

Before the ceremony, the almost 400-pound beam visited 16 different fire departments. The memorial is open and free to the public.

“It kind of shaped everything in my life 20 years ago,” said Collin Boldt, a Davenport firefighter, about the 9/11 attack. “It made me want to go into the service and made me want to be a firefighter more than ever. I was able to do that and hopefully honor all those people who lost their lives that day.”

LeClaire Fire Department is one of only two departments in Iowa with an artifact from ground zero of the attack.

