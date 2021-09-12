Sherrard football surprises gold star family by retiring number

SHERRARD, Ill. (KWQC) - Bryant “BJ” Luxmore was just like any other high school student.

“He was very funny, had a great sense of humor, quiet, good friend to all of his friends, very loyal he enjoyed sports, played football here, baseball,” BJ’s mom Brenda Luxmore said.

BJ played QB/CB for the football team and played on the baseball team as well. Following his graduation from college in 2009, Luxmore enlisted in the military.

Then at the age of 25, tragedy struck. Corporal Luxmore was tragically killed in action in 2012 while in Afghanistan.

“Couldn’t ask for a better son,” Brenda said.

Before Saturday’s game between Sherrard and Erie-Prophetstown, Sherrard announced that BJ’s #5 jersey would be retired.

“We were pleasantly surprised, we thought it was heartwarming when we went out on the field with his corporal stripes and his football number was out there and we had no idea that they would retire his number,” Brenda said.

“The Luxmore name is again, one of those that’s just forever embedded at Sherrard,” Activities Director Michael Applegate said, “Just seeing that they were kind of overwhelmed by the words and also the act and what he did for all of us was the truly special thing.”

The impact BJ has made lives on, as well as the impact of 9/11. Sherrard senior cheerleader Fern Ericson understands the impact of both. Ericson was recognized as one of the “players of the game” along with others as she plans to enlist in the Marines after graduating.

“He (BJ) enlisted after 9/11 and I know a lot of people joined because of 9/11 because they wanted to serve and protect our country,” Ericson said, ”I think that’s really important to serve and protect our country and hopefully we can protect it enough to not let anything like that happen again.”

