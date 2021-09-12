Advertisement

Silvis honors the first responders lost in 9/11

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Dozens gathered in Silvis to honor the victims, their families, and the first responders that died in the September 11 terrorist attacks, twenty years ago.

The service included a bell ceremony and a wreath presentation. At the time the towers fell, the crowd stood for a moment of silence.

It was at the Silvis Fire Station where the hard work of first responders was recognized. “They went in. Firefighters, police and chaplains. All went in knowingly and selflessly to an extremely dangerous situation at the precipice of imminent harm,” says Retired ISP Captain Daniel Roach.

“It was life changing for everyone but especially us first responders. It was powerful. As important as serving the public is, we have to be there for each other through thick and thin and serving and surviving,” added Roach.

The bell-ringing during the ceremony signals the start of a day’s shift, summons to a fire, the completion of a call, and the death of a firefighter.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skubie Mageza, a sports anchor and reporter for TV6 for more than three years, is joining ESPN...
TV6′s Skubie Mageza headed to ESPN
Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a light pole in Davenport Friday night.
Power lines down following vehicle crash in Davenport
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Ascentra Credit Union in Davenport robbed Thursday
RSV
Doctor explains why there was an increase in RSV cases in children this summer

Latest News

Dozens gathered in Silvis to honor the victims, their families, and the first responders that...
Silvis remembers 9/11 with a ceremony
Iowa's Charlie Jones catches a touchdown pass as Iowa State's Datrone Young tries to defend in...
Iowa extends win streak over Iowa State to six straight
Hazy sunshine, breezy winds and warm temperatures for your Saturday.
Your First Alert Forecast
The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities says they’ve distributed 96,770 pounds of food in their...
Islamic Center of the Quad Cities to hold free grocery drive Sunday