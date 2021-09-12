Silvis honors the first responders lost in 9/11

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Dozens gathered in Silvis to honor the victims, their families, and the first responders that died in the September 11 terrorist attacks, twenty years ago.

The service included a bell ceremony and a wreath presentation. At the time the towers fell, the crowd stood for a moment of silence.

It was at the Silvis Fire Station where the hard work of first responders was recognized. “They went in. Firefighters, police and chaplains. All went in knowingly and selflessly to an extremely dangerous situation at the precipice of imminent harm,” says Retired ISP Captain Daniel Roach.

“It was life changing for everyone but especially us first responders. It was powerful. As important as serving the public is, we have to be there for each other through thick and thin and serving and surviving,” added Roach.

The bell-ringing during the ceremony signals the start of a day’s shift, summons to a fire, the completion of a call, and the death of a firefighter.

